iOS 16 kommt Montag: Freigabekandidat verrät alle Neuerungen

Das iPhone-Betriebssystem iOS wird seinen nächsten großen Versionssprung am kommenden Montag nehmen. Dies hat Apple auf der Vorschauseite von iOS 16 bekanntgegeben und nennt als Freigabetermin dort nun den 12. September. Es ist davon auszugehen, dass Apple mit der Ausgabe des neuen Betriebssystem zur gewohnten Uhrzeit gegen 19:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit beginnen wird.

Auf welche Funktionen sich dabei eingestellt werden darf, verrät der im Anschluss an die gestrigen Apple-Veranstaltung ausgegebene „Release Candidate“ bereits im Detail. Erstmals seit dem vor über 90 Tagen angelaufenen Betatest hat Apple der voraussichtlich letzten Vorabversion jetzt einen Beipackzettel mitgegeben, der alle als nennenswert eingestuften Änderungen und Neuerungen einzeln aufführt und dabei auch Ergänzungen anführt, die so bislang noch nicht aufgefallen sind.

Auf ifun.de haben wir die wichtigsten Neuerungen des neuen iPhone-Betriebssystems in Laufe der zurückliegenden Monate besprochen und unter dem Schlagwort Neu in iOS 16 in unser Nachrichten-Archiv einsortiert. Unter anderem empfehlen wir euch hier einen Blick auf die folgenden Artikel:

Detailliertes Changelog veröffentlicht

Apples Beipackzettel liegt bislang nur in englischer Sprache vor und gliedert die Übersicht aller Neuerungen in 17 Hauptkategorien wie „Sperrbildschirm“, „Nachrichten“, „Mail“ und „Home“. Besonders interessant finden wir stets den Bereich der unsortierten Neuerungen und Verbesserungen.

Hier meldet Apple etwa die Verfügbarkeit von personalisiertem 3D-Audio auch für die AirPods der 3. Generation, die AirPods Pro der 1. und 2. Generation und AirPods Max. Die Möglichkeit Erinnerungen anzupinnen, das Absenden von Nachrichten per CarPlay ohne zusätzliche Bestätigungsabfrage und die automatische Erkennung von Foto-Duplikaten.

iOS 16: Der Beipackzettel im Volltext