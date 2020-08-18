Zwei Lese-Empfehlungen: Über Monopole, Apple und Epic

Mit Blick auf den hochspannenden Schlagabtausch zwischen Apple und dem Spiele-Studio Epic, der mit Apples Ultimatum nun mehr denn je das Zeug dazu hat die größte Weichenstellung in der Geschichte des App Stores auszulösen, mangelt es derzeit nicht an passender Lektüre.

Doch nicht alle Auseinandersetzungen mit den beiden Kontrahenten verdienen auch eure Aufmerksamkeit. Wir möchten euch an dieser Stelle zwei Texte empfehlen, die einen substanziellen Beitrag zur aktuellen Debatte leisten und mit Bedacht statt einfach nur laut formuliert wurden.

Die verlinkten Stücke verkünden keine Wahrheiten, sondern regen zum Nachdenken an.

Gut gefallen, da zu gleichen Teilen pedantisch wie persönlich, hat uns der Aufsatz „On Monopolies, Apple, and Epic“ des für das Schreibwerkzeug iA Writer mitverantwortlichen Entwicklers Oliver Reichenstein.

Dieser zeiht parallelen zwischen Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google und Facebook, um zu erklären, warum wir es mit marktbeherrschenden Monopolstellungen zu tun haben, die reguliert gehören. Und vor allem: Warum eine Umsatzbeteiligung von 30%, die Apple auch direkten Konkurrenten abverlangt, alles andere als legitim ist.

Darüber hinaus nutzt Reichenstein die Gunst der Stunde um gegen Apples Bevorzugung von Abo-Apps zu argumentieren und dürfte manchen Anwendern aus der Seele sprechen:

Two years ago, Apple cut that 30% in half for apps that offer subscriptions for more than one year. They are more likely to promote apps that offer subscriptions. They love subscriptions so much. And sure as hell, a lot of developers followed suit and changed from paid to subscriptions. In spite of everyone-and-their-dog hating to have to pay yet another subscription besides cellphone, electricity, and the rent for their apartment. And sure as hell every developer changing the business model to please Apple had to face a gigantic shit storm and continues to face a never-ending torrent of complaints from their users. And sure as hell they all now claim that they are doing great with subscriptions. Hell, they say that there is no other way to run an app sustainably than through subscriptions. What a load of crap! It is possible to make a living from selling software. It’s just harder when someone takes your profit month by month than when they take half of it.