EU will Echtzeitüberweisungen zum Standard machen

Have you ever had to send money to someone urgently?

Or had to pay a bill or your taxes at the last minute?

With Instant Payments we will:

🔸make life easier for EU citizens

🔸improve cash flow for businesses

🔸bring savings to retailers

Our proposal⬇️ #MyMoneyEU pic.twitter.com/Ey7hTsOYVe

— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 29, 2022