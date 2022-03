Aufgepasst: 2-Finger-Geste für schnelle Mehrfachauswahl

Too many 3rd party apps sleep on this pan gesture to bulk select, which is a shame because it’s a great way to quickly select stuff.

Super easy too:

func collectionView(_ collectionView: UICollectionView,

shouldBeginMultipleSelectionInteractionAt indexPath: IndexPath) -> Bool pic.twitter.com/SI7YzqNg3y

— Jordan Morgan (@JordanMorgan10) March 18, 2022