Apple Watch: Ramadan-Zifferblatt, Apollo-Armband, Schmetterlinge

my first prototype was built on a 6th gen nano strapped to this band. i had just wrapped up ios5 and took it down to show the ID team what notification centre and siri was – and what it could be in the future. i never got to share it with steve. we lost him right after ios5. pic.twitter.com/j4JJYNIgIu

— Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020