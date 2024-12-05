"Release Candidate" freigegeben
iOS 18.2 auf der Zielgeraden: Dies sind alle Neuerungen
Voraussichtlich am kommenden Montag wird Apple die Veröffentlichung von iOS 18.2 angehen. In Vorbereitung darauf wurde vor wenigen Minuten der sogenannte „Release Candidate“ des nächsten Betriebssystem-Updates veröffentlicht.
Neue Apple-Intelligence-Funktionen
iOS 18.2 wird eine zweite Welle von Apple-Intelligence-Funktionen ausspielen, von der vorerst jedoch nur Nutzer in den Vereinigten Staaten profitieren werden. Hierzulande müssen wir uns weiterhin bis April des kommenden Jahres gedulden, ehe Apple Intelligence auf Deutsch und in Deutschland nutzbar sein wird.
Zu den KI-Neuerungen, die für das iPhone 15 Pro und das iPhone 16 verfügbar sein werden, zählen der Bildgenerator Image Playground, der Comic-Zeichnungen und Grafik-Illustrationen erstellen kann, aber keine fotorealistischen Darstellungen ausgibt, sowie die Möglichkeit, individuelle Emojis zu erstellen – Apple spricht hier von Genmojis.
Die Kooperation mit OpenAI wird es Nutzern in den Vereinigten Staaten zudem ermöglichen, mit ChatGPT über Siri zu kommunizieren. Dies soll Siri in die Lage versetzen, komplexere Anfragen auszuführen.
Standard-Apps, Kamerasteuerung und Wo ist?
Im Bereich der Systemeinstellungen hat Apple in iOS 18.2 einen neuen Bereich geschaffen, den ihr zum Festlegen unterschiedlicher Standard-Apps nutzen könnt. Mit der Verfügbarkeit von iOS 18.2 können Nutzer alternative Standard-Apps in Bereichen wie App-Marktplätze, E-Mail, Nachrichten, Telefonie, Anruffilterung, Browser, Passwortverwaltung und Tastaturen einstellen. In Kürze wird die Auswahl erweitert: Auch Navigations- und Übersetzungs-Apps werden bald als Standardanwendungen auswählbar sein.
Ebenfalls neu mit iOS 18.2: Die „Wo ist?“-App ermöglicht es, den Standort eines mit einem AirTag versehenen Gegenstands mit ausgesuchten Personen oder Fluggesellschaften zu teilen. Wer möchte, kann einen Link generieren, mit dessen Hilfe der Standort eines verlorenen Gegenstands über ein beliebiges Gerät verfolgt werden kann.
Für die Kamerasteuerung des iPhone 16 gibt es ebenfalls Neuerungen. Zukünftig könnt ihr auswählen, ob das Display des iPhones bereits aktiviert sein muss, bevor die Kamera gestartet werden kann.
In iOS 18 war es bisher schwierig, während der Videowiedergabe zwischen verschiedenen Inhalten zu navigieren, da die Thumbnail-Vorschauen anderer Fotos ausgeblendet wurden. Mit der aktuellen Beta von iOS 18.2 hat Apple dies geändert: Die Thumbnails werden jetzt oberhalb des Videos angezeigt, wodurch ihr während des Abspielens einfacher auf andere Inhalte zugreifen könnt.
Weitere Neuerungen von iOS 18.2
iOS 18.2: Das ist Apples Beipackzettel
Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)
Image Playground
- A new app that lets you use concepts, descriptions, and people from your photo library to create fun, playful images in multiple styles
- Swipe through previews and choose from as you add concepts to your playground
- Choose from animation and illustration styles when creating your image
- Create images in Messages and Freeform, as well as third party apps
- Images are synced in your Image Playground library across all your devices with iCloud
Genmoji
- Genmoji allows you to create a custom emoji right from the keyboard
- Genmoji are synced in your sticker drawer across all your devices with iCloud
ChatGPT support
- ChatGPT from OpenAI can be accessed right from Siri or Writing Tools
- Compose in Writing Tools allows you to create something from scratch with ChatGPT
- Siri can tap into ChatGPT when relevant to provide you an answer
- A ChatGPT account is not required and your requests will be anonymous and won’t be used to train OpenAI’s models
- Sign in with ChatGPT to access your account benefits, and requests will be covered by OpenAI’s data policies
- Image Wand turns sketches and handwritten or typed notes into images in Notes
- Describe your change in Writing Tools allows you to suggest how you’d like something rewritten, for example as a poem
Camera Control (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)
- Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT
- Camera Control two-stage shutter lets you lock focus and exposure in Camera when light pressing the Camera Control
- Mail Categorization sorts your messages to help you prioritize the most important messages
- Digest view groups all of the messages from one sender into a single bundle for easy browsing
Photos
- Video viewing improvements, including the ability to scrub frame-by-frame and a setting to turn off auto-looping video playback
- Improvements when navigating Collections views, including the ability to swipe right to go back to the previous view
- Recently Viewed and Recently Shared album history can be cleared
- Favorites album appears in the Utilities collection in addition to Pinned Collections
Safari
- New background images to customize your Safari Start Page
- Import and Export enables you to export your browsing data from Safari and import browsing data from another app into Safari
- HTTPS Priority upgrades URLs to HTTPS whenever possible
- File Download Live Activity shows the progress of a file download in the Dynamic Island and on your home screen
This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Voice Memos supports layered recording, letting you add vocals over an existing song idea without the need for headphones — then import your two-track projects directly into Logic Pro (iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)
- Share Item Location in Find My helps you locate and recover misplaced items by easily and securely sharing the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with trusted third parties, such as airlines
- Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV app lets you describe what you’re looking for using any combination of categories like genres, moods, actors, decades, and more
- Favorite Categories in Podcasts allows you to choose your favorite categories and get relevant show recommendations that you can easily access in your Library
- Personalized Search page in Podcasts highlights the most relevant categories and editorially curated collections tailored to you
- Sudoku for News+ Puzzles provided in three difficulty levels and available for News+ subscribers
- Support for the Hearing Test feature on AirPods Pro 2 in Cyprus, Czechia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom
- Support for the Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 in United Arab Emirates
- Pre-market price quotes in Stocks lets you track NASDAQ and NYSE tickers prior to market open
- Fixes an issue where recently captured photos do not appear immediately in the All Photos grid
- Fixes an issue where Night mode photos in Camera could appear degraded when capturing long exposures (iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)
