iOS 18.2 auf der Zielgeraden: Dies sind alle Neuerungen

Voraussichtlich am kommenden Montag wird Apple die Veröffentlichung von iOS 18.2 angehen. In Vorbereitung darauf wurde vor wenigen Minuten der sogenannte „Release Candidate“ des nächsten Betriebssystem-Updates veröffentlicht.

Neue Apple-Intelligence-Funktionen

iOS 18.2 wird eine zweite Welle von Apple-Intelligence-Funktionen ausspielen, von der vorerst jedoch nur Nutzer in den Vereinigten Staaten profitieren werden. Hierzulande müssen wir uns weiterhin bis April des kommenden Jahres gedulden, ehe Apple Intelligence auf Deutsch und in Deutschland nutzbar sein wird.

Zu den KI-Neuerungen, die für das iPhone 15 Pro und das iPhone 16 verfügbar sein werden, zählen der Bildgenerator Image Playground, der Comic-Zeichnungen und Grafik-Illustrationen erstellen kann, aber keine fotorealistischen Darstellungen ausgibt, sowie die Möglichkeit, individuelle Emojis zu erstellen – Apple spricht hier von Genmojis.

Die Kooperation mit OpenAI wird es Nutzern in den Vereinigten Staaten zudem ermöglichen, mit ChatGPT über Siri zu kommunizieren. Dies soll Siri in die Lage versetzen, komplexere Anfragen auszuführen.

Standard-Apps, Kamerasteuerung und Wo ist?

Im Bereich der Systemeinstellungen hat Apple in iOS 18.2 einen neuen Bereich geschaffen, den ihr zum Festlegen unterschiedlicher Standard-Apps nutzen könnt. Mit der Verfügbarkeit von iOS 18.2 können Nutzer alternative Standard-Apps in Bereichen wie App-Marktplätze, E-Mail, Nachrichten, Telefonie, Anruffilterung, Browser, Passwortverwaltung und Tastaturen einstellen. In Kürze wird die Auswahl erweitert: Auch Navigations- und Übersetzungs-Apps werden bald als Standardanwendungen auswählbar sein.

Ebenfalls neu mit iOS 18.2: Die „Wo ist?“-App ermöglicht es, den Standort eines mit einem AirTag versehenen Gegenstands mit ausgesuchten Personen oder Fluggesellschaften zu teilen. Wer möchte, kann einen Link generieren, mit dessen Hilfe der Standort eines verlorenen Gegenstands über ein beliebiges Gerät verfolgt werden kann.

Neue AirTag-Funktionen: Diese 15 Airlines machen mit

Für die Kamerasteuerung des iPhone 16 gibt es ebenfalls Neuerungen. Zukünftig könnt ihr auswählen, ob das Display des iPhones bereits aktiviert sein muss, bevor die Kamera gestartet werden kann.

In iOS 18 war es bisher schwierig, während der Videowiedergabe zwischen verschiedenen Inhalten zu navigieren, da die Thumbnail-Vorschauen anderer Fotos ausgeblendet wurden. Mit der aktuellen Beta von iOS 18.2 hat Apple dies geändert: Die Thumbnails werden jetzt oberhalb des Videos angezeigt, wodurch ihr während des Abspielens einfacher auf andere Inhalte zugreifen könnt.

Weitere Neuerungen von iOS 18.2

