Wetter-App Ventusky: Auf der Apple Watch jetzt mit Live-Radar

Our latest release brings the long-awaited Live Radar display to Apple Watch! Moreover, the watch app also gets brand-new webcam widgets with 40,000+ cameras, right on your wrist! 🌦️ Also, new alerts for waves, freezing rain, and air pressure changes in the big app. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/rpYpTHkQQ8

— Ventusky (@Ventuskycom) August 23, 2024