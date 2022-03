Posture Pal: App nutzt AirPods zur Haltungskontrolle

Posture Pal helps you improve you posture with your AirPods 🎧

It tracks your neck tilt and alerts you when a bad posture is detected, even in the background.

Get it for free here:https://t.co/XH2KrkFNlH

All proceeds this week will go to families who had to flee Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/glsHEK1wxO

— Jordi Bruin (@jordibruin) March 17, 2022