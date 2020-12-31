iphone-ticker.de — Alles zum iPhone. Seit 2007. 29 005 Artikel
Musikalisch reingerutscht

„Pop around the Clock“: 3sat bietet über 20 Konzerte zum Download an
Zum Jahresabschluss präsentiert der Kultursender 3sat an seinem heutigen Thementag „Pop around the Clock“ rund um die Uhr Konzerte von 22 Rock- und Pop-Größen, die euren (partyfreien) Weg ins neue Jahr musikalisch begleiten können.

Pop Around The Clock

Mit dabei sind aktuelle Konzerte in Erstausstrahlung von Muse, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Metallica, Bon Jovi, Biffy Clyro, Shakira sowie das „Avicii: Tribute Concert“ in Stockholm. Aber auch Klassiker wie Elvis (’68 Comeback Special), Prince mit seinem „Rave un2 the Year 2000“ und Mariah Carey auf ihrer Daydream Worldtour in 1996 Tokyo.

Die Konzertausstrahlung im Fernsehen hat bereits um 6:30 Uhr begonnen – alle Konzerte sind heute jedoch auch über die 3sat-Mediathek abrufbar und lassen sich zudem auch über die Webseite mediathekviewweb.de aufspüren.

„Pop around the Clock“ – Das Programm

  • 06:30 Uhr – Download

    Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration

    Madison Square Garden, New York, USA, 1992

  • 07:30 Uhr – Download

    Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band: Live at the Greek Theatre

    Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, USA, 2019

  • 08:30 Uhr – Download

    Rod Stewart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

    Royal Albert Hall, London, Großbritannien, 2004

  • 09:30 Uhr – Download

    Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special

    The Burbank Studios, Burbank, Kalifornien, USA, 1968

  • 10:25 Uhr – Download

    Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour

    Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis und PPG Paints
    Arena, Pittsburgh, USA, 2017

  • 11:30 Uhr – Download

    Prince: Sign o‘ the Times

    The Ahoy, Rotterdam, Niederlande, Sportpalais, Antwerpen,
    Niederlande, Paisley Park Studios, Chanhassen, Minnesota, USA, 1987

  • 12:55 Uhr – Download

    Prince: Rave un2 the Year 2000

    Paisley Park Studios, Chanhassen, Minnesota, USA, 1999

  • 14:00 Uhr – Download

    Chaka Khan: Homecoming

    Harris Theatre, Chicago, Illinois, USA, 2019

  • 14:45 Uhr – Download

    Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019

    American Airlines Centre, Dallas, Texas, 2019

  • 16:00 Uhr – Download

    Metallica: S&M 2 – Together Again Live

    Chase Center, San Francisco, USA, 2019

  • 17:15 Uhr – Download

    Roger Waters: Us + Them

    Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Niederlande, 2018

  • 19:15 Uhr – Download

    Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour

    Tokyo Dome, Japan, 1996

  • 20:15 Uhr – Download

    Avicii: Tribute Concert – In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling

    Friends Arena, Stockholm, Schweden, 2019

  • 21:45 Uhr – Download

    Shakira: In Concert – El Dorado World Tour

    The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, USA, 2018

  • 22:45 Uhr – Download

    Christina Aguilera: Stripped Live in the U.K.

    Wembley Arena London, Großbritannien, 2003

  • 23:45 Uhr – Download

    Prince: Let’s Go Crazy – The GRAMMY Salute

    Los Angeles Convention Centre, USA, 2020

  • 01:00 Uhr – Download

    Alice Cooper: A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris

    Olympia, Paris, Frankreich, 2017

  • 02:00 Uhr – Download

    Muse: Simulation Theory

    O2 Arena, London, Großbritannien, 2019

  • 03:30 Uhr – Download

    Biffy Clyro: Live at the Barrowlands

    Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, Großbritannien, 2020
Donnerstag, 31. Dez 2020, 7:21 Uhr — Nicolas
