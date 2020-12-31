Musikalisch reingerutscht
„Pop around the Clock“: 3sat bietet über 20 Konzerte zum Download an
Zum Jahresabschluss präsentiert der Kultursender 3sat an seinem heutigen Thementag „Pop around the Clock“ rund um die Uhr Konzerte von 22 Rock- und Pop-Größen, die euren (partyfreien) Weg ins neue Jahr musikalisch begleiten können.
Mit dabei sind aktuelle Konzerte in Erstausstrahlung von Muse, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Metallica, Bon Jovi, Biffy Clyro, Shakira sowie das „Avicii: Tribute Concert“ in Stockholm. Aber auch Klassiker wie Elvis (’68 Comeback Special), Prince mit seinem „Rave un2 the Year 2000“ und Mariah Carey auf ihrer Daydream Worldtour in 1996 Tokyo.
Die Konzertausstrahlung im Fernsehen hat bereits um 6:30 Uhr begonnen – alle Konzerte sind heute jedoch auch über die 3sat-Mediathek abrufbar und lassen sich zudem auch über die Webseite mediathekviewweb.de aufspüren.
„Pop around the Clock“ – Das Programm
- 06:30 Uhr – Download
Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration
Madison Square Garden, New York, USA, 1992
- 07:30 Uhr – Download
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band: Live at the Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, USA, 2019
- 08:30 Uhr – Download
Rod Stewart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall, London, Großbritannien, 2004
- 09:30 Uhr – Download
Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special
The Burbank Studios, Burbank, Kalifornien, USA, 1968
- 10:25 Uhr – Download
Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis und PPG Paints
Arena, Pittsburgh, USA, 2017
- 11:30 Uhr – Download
Prince: Sign o‘ the Times
The Ahoy, Rotterdam, Niederlande, Sportpalais, Antwerpen,
Niederlande, Paisley Park Studios, Chanhassen, Minnesota, USA, 1987
- 12:55 Uhr – Download
Prince: Rave un2 the Year 2000
Paisley Park Studios, Chanhassen, Minnesota, USA, 1999
- 14:00 Uhr – Download
Chaka Khan: Homecoming
Harris Theatre, Chicago, Illinois, USA, 2019
- 14:45 Uhr – Download
Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019
American Airlines Centre, Dallas, Texas, 2019
- 16:00 Uhr – Download
Metallica: S&M 2 – Together Again Live
Chase Center, San Francisco, USA, 2019
- 17:15 Uhr – Download
Roger Waters: Us + Them
Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Niederlande, 2018
- 19:15 Uhr – Download
Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour
Tokyo Dome, Japan, 1996
- 20:15 Uhr – Download
Avicii: Tribute Concert – In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling
Friends Arena, Stockholm, Schweden, 2019
- 21:45 Uhr – Download
Shakira: In Concert – El Dorado World Tour
The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, USA, 2018
- 22:45 Uhr – Download
Christina Aguilera: Stripped Live in the U.K.
Wembley Arena London, Großbritannien, 2003
- 23:45 Uhr – Download
Prince: Let’s Go Crazy – The GRAMMY Salute
Los Angeles Convention Centre, USA, 2020
- 01:00 Uhr – Download
Alice Cooper: A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris
Olympia, Paris, Frankreich, 2017
- 02:00 Uhr – Download
Muse: Simulation Theory
O2 Arena, London, Großbritannien, 2019
- 03:30 Uhr – Download
Biffy Clyro: Live at the Barrowlands
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, Großbritannien, 2020