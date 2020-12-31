„Pop around the Clock“: 3sat bietet über 20 Konzerte zum Download an

Zum Jahresabschluss präsentiert der Kultursender 3sat an seinem heutigen Thementag „Pop around the Clock“ rund um die Uhr Konzerte von 22 Rock- und Pop-Größen, die euren (partyfreien) Weg ins neue Jahr musikalisch begleiten können.

Mit dabei sind aktuelle Konzerte in Erstausstrahlung von Muse, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Metallica, Bon Jovi, Biffy Clyro, Shakira sowie das „Avicii: Tribute Concert“ in Stockholm. Aber auch Klassiker wie Elvis (’68 Comeback Special), Prince mit seinem „Rave un2 the Year 2000“ und Mariah Carey auf ihrer Daydream Worldtour in 1996 Tokyo.

Die Konzertausstrahlung im Fernsehen hat bereits um 6:30 Uhr begonnen – alle Konzerte sind heute jedoch auch über die 3sat-Mediathek abrufbar und lassen sich zudem auch über die Webseite mediathekviewweb.de aufspüren.

„Pop around the Clock“ – Das Programm