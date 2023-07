Endlich verfügbar: Apple veröffentlicht iOS 16.6

Apple Vision Pro developer labs are opening soon around the 🌎

📍Cupertino

📍London

📍Munich

📍Shanghai

📍Singapore

📍Tokyo

Developers: Now’s your chance to get hands-on experience with Apple Vision Pro and see your groundbreaking apps come alive! https://t.co/gxRJK299uf

— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) July 24, 2023