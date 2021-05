Die Katakomben von Paris: iPhone 12 Pro beeindruckt dreidimensional

Here's a scan of some spiral entrance stairs. Scanned with @Scaniverse, uploaded to @Sketchfab: https://t.co/mR2YyiQuXR

Entries into the catacombs are pretty rare, often locked, and always kept secret.

5/12 pic.twitter.com/SfQUSOkvkJ

— Emmanuel (@emmanuel_2m) May 11, 2021