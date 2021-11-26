iphone-ticker.de — Alles zum iPhone. Seit 2007. 31 085 Artikel

Anker beim Black Friday: Die 32 besten Zubehör-Deals
Der Zubehör-Anbieter Anker hat bereits vor dem heutigen Black Friday eine ganze Black Week hingelegt. Die 32 im Anschluss verlinkten Deals wurden allerdings erst heute freigegeben und sind noch sechs Stunden lang verfügbar. Zu den Black Friday-Highlights des Anbieters zählend die schwenkbare HomeKit-Kamera, das PowerPort III-Netzteil mit 18 Watt und das 6-in-1 iPad-Dock.

Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Qi-zertifizierte Ladestation, Wireless Charging Station für iOS Geräte,iWatch,iPhone SE / 11 /... 33,99 EUR 45,99 EUR

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W Powerbank mit 65W PD Pod Netzteil, Power Delivery Ladeset für USB-C MacBook... 83,99 EUR 149,99 EUR

Anker PowerPort III Nano USB-C Ladegerät 18W PIQ 3.0, USB-C Netzteil für iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max/XR/XS/X, Galaxy... 7,99 EUR 19,99 EUR

eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K Überwachungskamera für Innenbereiche, Plug-In Schwenk-Neige-Sicherheitskamera,... 34,99 EUR

Anker PowerExpand M.2 NVMe und SATA SSD Adapter, USB 3.1 Gen2 10Gbps, kompatibel mit USB-C und Thunderbolt 3,... 28,79 EUR 39,99 EUR

Anker PowerExpand Direct 6-in-1 USB-C Hub für iPad Pro, mit 60W Power Delivery, [email protected] HDMI Eingang, 3.5mm... 36,79 EUR 49,99 EUR

Anker SoundCore Boost Bluetooth Lautsprecher, BassUp Technologie, IPX7 Wasserschutz, 12 Std Akku, 20m Reichweite, Duale... 41,99 EUR 59,99 EUR
Dieser Artikel enthält Affiliate-Links. Wer darüber einkauft unterstützt uns mit einem Teil des unveränderten Kaufpreises. Was ist das?
