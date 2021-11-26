Noch sechs Stunden verfügbar
Anker beim Black Friday: Die 32 besten Zubehör-Deals
Der Zubehör-Anbieter Anker hat bereits vor dem heutigen Black Friday eine ganze Black Week hingelegt. Die 32 im Anschluss verlinkten Deals wurden allerdings erst heute freigegeben und sind noch sechs Stunden lang verfügbar. Zu den Black Friday-Highlights des Anbieters zählend die schwenkbare HomeKit-Kamera, das PowerPort III-Netzteil mit 18 Watt und das 6-in-1 iPad-Dock.
Mit Zusatz-Coupon bereits für 8 Euro zu haben
Drahtloses Laden
- PowerWave Pad kabelloses Qi-Ladegerät – 11,89 statt 16,99 Euro
- PowerWave II Ladeständer, Qi-Ladegerät mit 15W – 31,99 statt 44,99 Euro
- PowerWave Alloy Ladepad, Qi-Ladegerät mit 15W – 22,49 statt 29,99 Euro
- PowerWave 3-in-1 Qi-Ladestation für iOS-Geräte – 33,99 statt 45,99 Euro
- PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite (für MagSafe) – 14,99 statt 21,99 Euro
Akkus
- PowerCore III Elite mit 65W-Netzteil – 83,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- PowerCore Slim 10000 PD, 20W 10000mAh – 26,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- PowerCore Slim 10000 externer Akku 10000mAh – 22,49 statt 29,99 Euro
Netzteile & Kabel
- PowerPort III Nano 18 W USB-C-Ladegerät – 12,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C-Ladegerät – 18,19 statt 25,99 Euro
- PowerPort III Duo, USB-C-Wandladegerät – 25,49 statt 33,99 Euro
- PowerPort III 25W USB-C-Wandladegerät – 14,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- PowerLine II USB-C auf Lightning Kabel – 9,74 statt 12,99 Euro
- Powerline+ II USB-C auf Lightning Textil-Kabel – 11.89 statt 16,99 Euro
- PowerPort Speed 5, 63W 5 Port USB Ladegerät – 26,99 statt 35,99 Euro
- PowerPort Mini Duales Wandladegerät – 12,74 statt 16,99 Euro
- PowerPort Mini Duales Wandladegerät – 11,99 statt 15,99 Euro
- PowerPort+1 18W USB-Ladegerät – 10,63 statt 12,99 Euro
HomeKit-Kamera
- eufy Security Solo IndoorCam 2K – 34,99 statt 49,99 Euro
Mac-Zubehör
- Vertikale ergonomische optische Maus – 18,19 statt 25,99 Euro
- Ultra Slim 4-Port USB-Hub – 12,20 statt 17,99 Euro
- Ultra Slim 4-Port USB-3.0-Hub – 14,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- PowerExpand USB-C auf DisplayPort Adapter – 12,74 statt 16,99 Euro
- PowerExpand M.2 NVMe und SATA SSD Adapter – 28,79 statt 39,99 Euro
- PowerExpand 7-in-2 USB-C-Hub für MacBook – 37,49 statt 49,99 Euro
- USB 3.0 auf RJ45 Ethernet-Adapter – 14,99 statt 19,99 Euro
iPad-Zubehör
- PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub für iPad – 36,79 statt 49,99 Euro
Audio-Hardware
- Soundcore Life A1 In Ear Bluetooth-Kopfhörer – 34,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- Soundcore by Life Q30 Bluetooth-Kopfhörer – 55,99 statt 79,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life A2 Earbuds mit Geräuschunterdrückung – 41,99 statt 79,99 Euro
- SoundCore Boost Bluetooth-Lautsprecher – 41,99 statt 59,99 Euro
