Offizielles Changelog veröffentlicht
iOS 14.5 kommt nächste Woche: Das sind die Update-Notizen
Apple hat im Anschluss an das heutige Hardware-Event bekanntgegeben, dass iOS 14.5 und iPadOS 14.5 erst in der kommenden Woche als Software-Updates verfügbar sein werden.
Allerdings hat Apple aktiven Beta-Testern bereits heute Abend die Release-Kandidaten der jeweiligen System-Updates zur Verfügung gestellt. Diese verraten in den Update-Notizen bereits die offizielle Liste der Neuerungen, die Apple spätestens am übernächsten Freitag offiziell ausspielen wird.
Wir haben euch die ganze, englischsprachige Liste im Anschluss abgedruckt.
Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch
- Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask
AirTag and Find My
- Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app
- Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models
- AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker
- The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby
- Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted
Emoji
- Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji
- New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji
Siri
- Siri now includes more diverse voice options
- Incoming calls can be announced with Siri, including who is calling, when you’re wearing your AirPods or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free
- Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking Siri to FaceTime a list of contacts or a group name from Messages
- Emergency contacts can be called by asking Siri
Privacy
- App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies‘ apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers
Apple Music
- Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation
- City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world
Podcasts
- Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening
- Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access
- Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis
- Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows
5G improvements
- Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that’s using cellular data on iPhone 12 models
- Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on iPhone 12 models
- 5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on iPhone 12 models
News
- Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues
- All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories
Maps
- Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling Siri on your iPhone or on CarPlay
- Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking Siri or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA
Reminders
- Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date
- Option to print your reminder lists
Translate
Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button
Gaming
- Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support
Fitness+
- Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices
CarPlay
- ETA in Apple Maps can be easily shared while driving with new Siri or keyboard controls in CarPlay
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Messages at the bottom of the thread may be hidden by the keyboard under certain circumstances
- Deleted messages may still appear in Spotlight search
- Messages may persistently fail to send texts in some threads
- Mail would not load new emails for some users until restarting the device
- Call blocking and identification section may not appear in Phone settings
- iCloud Tabs may not appear in Safari
- iCloud Keychain could be prevented from turning off
- Reminders created via Siri may be unintentionally set for early morning hours
- Battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11 models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users (https://support.apple.com/HT212247)
- Optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on iPhone 12 models
- AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching
- AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated
Das ist aber ein vergleichsweise großes Update :)
Der RC ist immer so groß.
Ich schätze mal der Funktionsumfang ist gemeint. Der ist für einen .x Release ungewöhnlich groß.
Woher weiß man, dass es nächste Woche kommt? Wurde ein Datum genannt bzw. wurde es explizit von Apple erwähnt? Würde mich nur interessieren
In den Pressemitteilungen zu den AirTags steht diese benötigen 14.5 was Anfang nächste Woche kommt. Also Montag / Dienstag und nicht Freitag. Also wie immer Freitag bestellen, Dienstag Updaten und Freitag auspacken und einrichten.
Steht in der Pressemitteilung
Ah danke für die schnelle Rückmeldung! :)
5G und Dual Sim ?
Ja
Finally…….
habe ich das Entsperren mit der Watch überlesen ?
Habe ich mich auch schon gefragt. Vielleicht sind das nur die Release notes für iPad OS?
Schon, zumindest steht auf dem Screenshot auch iPadOS
Doch das wird gehen, jedoch nicht für Apple Pay.
Hoppala, hatte zuerst noch die iPad-Liste drin. Ist korrigiert.
ja
Und TVOS ?
Über tvOS habe ich auch noch nichts gehört
Developer können schon laden:-)
Was ist mit der Neukalibrierung der Batterieanzeige? Meine „Maximale Kapazität“ der Batterie an meinem iPhone liegt angeblich nur noch bei 88%.
Sollte mit 14.5 nicht das entsperren des iPhones mit einer Watch eingeführt werden.
Hab ich da jetzt das „unlock your iPhone with your watch Feature“ jetzt überlesen?
Ich kapiere es echt nicht….Hätte Apple denn nicht wenigstens das verdammte Apple Watch unlock Feature schon mal in ein zwischen update packen können?! Es kann doch echt nicht sein, dass man auf sowas echt Monate warten muss…..Das ist so eine Kleinigkeit, die aber das Leben von Millionen Menschen leichter machen kann…..
Da bin ich ganz bei dir…..
Es kommt doch mit 14.5 – nur leider ohne Apple Pay Support.
Bitte was? Wieso sollte es? Nutze doch einfach deine Apple Watch zum bezahlen.
Es ist ein Sicherheits-relevantes Feature. Da verstehe ich, dass sowas nicht mal eben zwischendurch rausgeschmissen wird.
Ist ist schon lange bei den Mac’s implementiert. Wäre beim iPhone also genau das gleiche. Die brauchen nur den Code in iOS klatschen und fertig. Da habe ich echt null Verständnis für. Das Feature hätte schon Anfang letztes Jahr kommen müssen….und wir warten immer noch.
mimimi
Ist nice, aber auf News+ & Fitness+ wartet man in der EU immer noch. Das Update (auch in der Beta für EU) auf 14.5 bringt die Features noch nicht und somit ist leider die englischsprachige Liste für in mindestens in den 2 Punkten sinnlos.
Woman with a bear!
Oh man endlich puh
Beard
:-))))))))
Darauf hab ich auch gewartet, endlich kann ich mich entfalten
Was für eine App ist das da auf dem Titelbild?
Schimpft sich „Einstellungen“
Tinder
Schade, dass kein MagSafe-Akku vorgestellt wurde.. oder habe ich etwas verpasst?
Doch, jedoch von ANKER! ;-)
Das Green-Tint-Issue wurde nur teilweise behoben. Beim Hochfahren flackert der schwarze Hintergrund um das Apple-Symbol nicht mehr grün/dunkelgrau, dafür aber noch beispielsweise bei Netflix, wenn ich eine Serie schaue mit schwarzen Balken links und rechts. Die Balken flackern grün/dunkelgrau. Sieht aus wie schwarz bei einem LCD-Disply. Scheint so, als könnte man das nicht mit einem Update beheben und es ein Hardware-Problem ist.
sollte nicht Scribble/Kritzeln auf Deutsch kommen?