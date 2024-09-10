iOS 18 ist (fast) fertig: Das sind alle Neuerungen

Apple hat im Anschluss an die gestrige Vorstellung des iPhone 16 den sogenannten „Release Candidate“ von iOS 18 zum Download freigegeben und damit auch den offiziellen Beipackzettel veröffentlicht, in dem Apple alle relevanten Neuerungen des nächsten iPhone-Betriebssystems aufzählt und in insgesamt 18 Kategorien wie Homescreen, Wallet und Notizen gegliedert hat.

Das Update bringt neben Anpassungen des Homescreens, eine in Teilen überarbeitete Fotos-App sowie neue Funktionen für die Nachrichten-App mit. Zudem wurden Verbesserungen im Kontrollzentrum vorgenommen, der Safari-Browser aufgerüstet sowie erweiterte Datenschutzoptionen eingeführt.

Homescreens

Der Homescreen von iOS 18 bietet mehr Flexibilität: Nutzer können App-Symbole und Widgets an beliebigen Stellen platzieren, wodurch individuelle Layouts für jede Seite möglich werden. Dunkle Symbole passen sich automatisch dem Dark Mode an oder bleiben dauerhaft in einem dunklen Design.

Fotos-App

In der Fotos-App wurde das Layout vereinfacht. Alle Inhalte lassen sich jetzt auf einer einzigen Seite durchstöbern. Sammlungen organisieren die Bibliothek automatisch nach Themen. Darüber hinaus bietet die App die Möglichkeit, Reisefotos in Sammlungen zu gruppieren, sodass Nutzer ihre Reisen leicht nachverfolgen können. Eine Filterfunktion erleichtert das Ausblenden von Screenshots oder anderen unerwünschten Medien aus App.

Nachrichten

Eine der bedeutendsten Neuerungen in der Nachrichten-App ist die Satellitenkommunikation. Besitzer eines iPhone 14 oder neuer können nun Nachrichten an Freunde und Familie senden, selbst wenn kein Mobilfunk- oder WLAN-Netz verfügbar ist. Zudem wurde die Möglichkeit eingeführt, Textnachrichten mit Effekten wie Explosionen oder Wellen zu versehen. Für eine bessere Textgestaltung in iMessage stehen nun Formatierungen wie fett, unterstrichen oder kursiv zur Verfügung. Nutzer mit „Android-Freunden“ dürfen sich über den Versand von RCS-Nachrichten freuen.

Kontrollzentrum

Das Kontrollzentrum erhielt ebenfalls ein neues Design und ermöglicht es den Nutzern, die Anordnung der Schaltflächen individuell anzupassen. Auch Drittanbieter-Apps können in das Kontrollzentrum integriert werden. Die Steuerelemente lassen sich außerdem nach Belieben vergrößern.

Weitere Neuerungen

Zusätzlich zu den genannten Funktionen bringt das Update einige Verbesserungen für Safari, darunter die neue Funktion „Ablenkende Objekte ausblenden“, die störende Elemente auf Webseiten ausblendet. Die Karten-App unterstützt jetzt topografische Karten, und mit der neuen „Game Mode“-Funktion können Spiele ressourcenschonender laufen, was eine bessere Performance verspricht.

Apples iOS 18-Beipackzettel im Wortlaut